JUST IN
Max Healthcare Q1 net profit up 12% at Rs 229 cr; revenue rises 5%
Hindalco posts highest ever quarterly profit in Q1 at Rs 4,119 cr, up 48%
Tata Chemicals shares register jump of nearly 9% on strong Q1 results
Reliance Capital posts Rs 491 cr loss in Q1; total income falls 19%
Dish TV Q1 net profit falls 64% to Rs 17.85 crore; revenue down 17%
Indraprastha Gas Ltd Q1 net profit up 72% on rise in sales volume
Tata Chemicals Q1 net profit jumps 86% to Rs 637 crore; revenue up 34%
Natco Pharma Q1 net profit rises multi-fold to Rs 320 cr on higher revenue
MRF Q1 consolidated profit from continuing operations dips 25% to Rs 124 cr
PowerGrid Q1 consolidated net profit declines 37% to Rs 3,801 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
IRCTC Q1 results: Net profit soars 196% to Rs 246 cr
Business Standard

NHPC profit rises 7% to Rs 1,053 cr in Q1 on account of higher revenues

State-run NHPC on Wednesday posted over 7 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,053.76 crore in the June quarter on the back of higher revenues

Topics
NHPC | Q1 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

State-run NHPC on Wednesday posted over 7 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,053.76 crore in the June quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the power producer was Rs 982.86 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, a BSE filing showed.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 2,990.86 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,586.91 crore in the same period a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on NHPC

First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 16:08 IST

`
.