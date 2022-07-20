Nikon unveils Z 30 camera, targets social media content creators

-
Well-known for its high-quality cameras, Japanese electronics giant Nikon unveiled another masterpiece in Gurugram on Wednesday.
The Z 30, the newest mirrorless camera by Nikon, was showcased at Museo camera centre for the photographic arts by Nikon India managing director Sajjan Kumar.
Combining technology and exciting elements, the event was aimed to exemplify the small, lightweight, feature-packed camera for vloggers to immerse themselves in an exciting environment.
According to Sajjan Kumar, the Z 30 has been designed specifically for those who upload vlogs and other audiovisual content on social media platforms.
"We are elated to showcase our feature-packed, compact and lightweight newest Z 30 mirrorless camera designed specifically for young content creators, vloggers, and streamers. Z 30 is an epitome of creativity and is poised to attract the interest of young and ardent photography enthusiasts. We are confident that our new Nikon Z 30 gives creators the ability to easily produce the kind of video content that gets noticed," he said.
"Ideal for Video creators and vloggers the Z 30 is compact and easily portable for the backpack or handbag," he added.
The camera comes with its prominently placed built-in microphone, a movie-record indicator light -- the REC lamp that notifies of recording in progress, auto switch to self-portrait mode when the monitor faces front, and an angle of view that is approximately 100 per cent even in 4K UHD/30p.
The Z 30 sports a 7.5cm vari-angle touch-sensitive monitor to give users the flexibility to get creative with their shooting.
--IANS
str/dpb
