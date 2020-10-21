Kia Motors receives over 50,000 bookings for compact SUV Sonet in 2 months

-
ALSO READ
The Kia Sonet is a feature-rich compact SUV with funky body language
Kia Motors expects delay in new model launches due to Covid-19 pandemic
There is no change in our product launch schedule or capex plan: Kia Motors
Kia Motors launches Sonet, priced between Rs 6.71 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh
Kia Motors India to launch Sonet compact SUV during festive season
-
Kia Motors India on Wednesday said it has received over 50,000 bookings for its compact SUV Sonet within two months of commencing the process.
This record booking number affirms Sonet's status as a game-changer by customers in the highly competitive compact SUV category, the company said in a statement.
The 50,000 booking milestone by the model has been attained within two months of opening of bookings on August 20, it added.
"The company received a staggering response from Indian consumers, with an average of two orders placed every three minutes since it started accepting bookings," Kia Motors India said.
In September, 9,266 units of the Sonet were dispatched, making it the leader of the compact SUV segment within 12 days of its price announcement and market launch, it noted.
The Sonet comes with both petrol and diesel engines, priced between Rs 6.71 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU