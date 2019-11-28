No irregularity in Indiabulls Group loans to 5 firms: Corp min to Delhi HC

The (MCA) has informed the Delhi High Court that it is examining the inspection reports of Housing Finance (IBHFL) and Venture Ltd and did not find irregularity in loans given to the five as alleged by a PIL.

The ministry, in its affidavit submitted in the court, however, said that it is examining the violations pointed out in the inspection report. The ministry also said that three of the loans concerned have been repaid to IBHFL and the other two have been reported as "standard accounts".

The are Amricorp, ADAG, DLF, Vatika and Chordia.

The Ministry's affidavit further said that the remaining issues and violations reported in the inspection report are under examination and same will be dealt as per law.

"As far as the loans given by IBHFL to five companies, which are the subject matter of the instant writ petition, the report states that loans given to Amricorp, ADAG, DLF have been repaid and loans given to other two entities viz. Vatika and Chordia reported to be 'Standard Accounts'," the affidavit said.

The Ministry, however, informed the court that it is yet to receive the third inspection report, in respect to Real Estate Ltd (IBREL).

A PIL was reported to have been filed on September 27 that alleged the round-tripping of funds by the company.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, in a statement, said: "The facts stated in government affidavit, filed today, provides a true and clear picture about the allegations made in the PIL."