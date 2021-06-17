No plans to reduce SAIL headcount: Pradhan to WB Finance Minister

-
ALSO READ
Bella Ciao to 'Khela Hobe': Bengal Election campaign takes a quirky turn
Covid: EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am
UK lawmakers seek to reverse government's contentious foreign aid cut
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Maldives on two-day visit
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds talks with Kuwaiti counterpart
-
Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said there are no plans to terminate any employee of state-owned SAIL or reduce its headcount.
In a letter to West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Pradhan also assured that SAIL will continue to take care of its employees.
On Wednesday, Mitra had requested the steel minister to intervene and stop the dismantling of Raw Materials Division (RMD) of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) in Kolkata, saying it would result in job losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter to Pradhan, he had said the move to dissolve the RMD headquarters by the board of the company will also be detrimental to the interests of two "iconic and profitable" SAIL's steel plants at Durgapur and Burnpur in West Bengal.
Replying to Mitra, Pradhan said, "There is no plan to terminate or reduce employee strength of the company. SAIL, a responsible employer, will continue to take care of its employees. I hope that clarifies the position as regards to your apprehensions".
The steel minister further said that Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) and IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) in Burnpur are two of the prestigious plants on which SAIL has made large investments, and as part of its expansion plan, the company will have to expand mining operations to produce more iron ore to meet its own requirements.
Even though there are no iron ore mines in West Bengal, iron ore for DSP and ISP is dispatched from the SAIL mines located in other states under the coordination of the Director (Technical, Projects and Raw Materials) of the company, Pradhan added.
SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steelmaker with an annual capacity of about 21 million tonne (MT). The company has plans to increase its steelmaking capacity to 50 MT by 2030.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU