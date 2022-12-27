JUST IN
SpiceJet shareholders' approve re-appointment of Ajay Singh as director
No proposal before govt to lower threshold for generating e-invoice: CBIC
Senior execs, some pilots, cabin crew leave Jet Airways, says report
Jio True 5G services now available in four districts of Andhra Pradesh
GAIL India set to carry out oil exploration work soon in Rajasthan
KABIL expresses interest to partner with Argentina-based CAMYEN: Govt
Agrochemical's revenue to grow 15-17% this fiscal, driven by demand: Report
Kirloskar Systems announces appointment of Manasi Tata on board of JV firms
Kerala sees 5% rise in alcohol sales during Christmas, says BevCo
CBI arrests Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan fraud case
You are here: Home » Companies » News
SpiceJet shareholders' approve re-appointment of Ajay Singh as director
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Noida Authority issues Rs 235 cr notice to DLF over Mall of India issue

The development comes in the backdrop of a Supreme Court order on May 5 in which it had directed the Noida Authority to ensure payment of compensation for the land to its previous owner Veerana Redyy

Topics
Noida Authority | DLF | Real estate developers

Press Trust of India  |  Noida 

DLF
Photo: Reuters

The Noida Authority has issued a notice to real estate developer DLF to pay Rs 235 crore as compensation to the previous owner of the land on which the Mall of India has been built, a senior official said Monday.

The DLF, however, said it was yet to receive the communication.

The development comes in the backdrop of a Supreme Court order on May 5 in which it had directed the Noida Authority to ensure payment of compensation for the land to its previous owner Veerana Redyy.

"Yes," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari told PTI, confirming that the notice has been issued.

Another senior official told PTI that the notice was issued to DLF on December 23 and the amount has to be remitted in 15 days.

When contacted, a DLF spokesperson said in a statement: "We have not received any notice. Once we get it, we will review it."

The DLF Mall of India is located in Sector 18, Noida's commercial hub.

The land where the mall has been built was acquired by the Noida Authority, which functions under the UP government's Industrial Development Ministry, in 2005 from Reddy and was later auctioned to DLF.

A major part of the compensation to Reddy remains unpaid and the case reached the Supreme Court, according to an official.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Noida Authority

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 07:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.