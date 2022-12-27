Noida Authority issues Rs 235 cr notice to DLF over Mall of India issue

-
ALSO READ
Shopping mall sales in top-8 cities to hit $39 bn by FY28: Knight Frank
DLF aims to double retail presence in 4-5 yrs, build new malls: Chairman
DLF sells housing units worth Rs 4,092 cr in Apr-Sep, up 62% Y-o-Y
New assets, expansion to drive growth for mall firm Phoenix Mills
DLF mulls auction bid for Delhi mall with base price of $366 mn: Report
-
The Noida Authority has issued a notice to real estate developer DLF to pay Rs 235 crore as compensation to the previous owner of the land on which the Mall of India has been built, a senior official said Monday.
The DLF, however, said it was yet to receive the communication.
The development comes in the backdrop of a Supreme Court order on May 5 in which it had directed the Noida Authority to ensure payment of compensation for the land to its previous owner Veerana Redyy.
"Yes," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari told PTI, confirming that the notice has been issued.
Another senior official told PTI that the notice was issued to DLF on December 23 and the amount has to be remitted in 15 days.
When contacted, a DLF spokesperson said in a statement: "We have not received any notice. Once we get it, we will review it."
The DLF Mall of India is located in Sector 18, Noida's commercial hub.
The land where the mall has been built was acquired by the Noida Authority, which functions under the UP government's Industrial Development Ministry, in 2005 from Reddy and was later auctioned to DLF.
A major part of the compensation to Reddy remains unpaid and the case reached the Supreme Court, according to an official.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 07:06 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU