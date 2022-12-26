Jio True 5G services now available in four districts of Andhra Pradesh

JUST IN
Business Standard

Topics
Reliance Jio | 5G service in India | Andhra Pradesh

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Jio
Photo: PTI

Reliance Jio on Monday announced it has launched True 5G services in Andhra Pradesh.

The 5G services were launched in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Guntur districts.

State IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that 5G services will bring transformational benefits for the people.

"Apart from their existing investment of Rs 26,000 crore, additionally Jio has invested over Rs 6,500 crore for deploying 5G network in Andhra Pradesh and this shows their immense commitment towards our state's development," the minister said.

By December 2023, Jio True 5G services will be made available in every town, taluka, mandalam and village of Andhra Pradesh, he added.

Jio demonstrated the benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and the revolutionary AR-VR device, Jio Glass.

These benefits will bring phenomenal changes in the lives of people in Andhra Pradesh, according to the company.

State Chief Secretary Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy said that with the launch of Jio's True 5G services will open doors to growth opportunities in the areas of e- governance, education, healthcare, IT and SME business.

A Jio spokesperson said that Jio True 5G network will expand across the length and breadth of the state within a short period of time.

--IANS

na/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 22:46 IST

