Nokia follows in Chinese rivals' footsteps, trains attention on millennials

A year after its re-entry into the Indian market, the Finnish brand is learning to play by the rulebook of its Chinese rivals.

Much like what competing brands such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo and others have done, the brand has built its association with Bollywood and cricket is now looking to set up its own consumer community. But in doing that, does Nokia that once enjoyed a near cult status in the Indian market, run the risk of turning into a copycat brand? Nokia has just signed Alia Bhatt as brand endorser and is already associated with the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) team, ...