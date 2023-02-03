JUST IN
Adani stock plunge can hurt group's ability to raise debt, says Moody
Business Standard

Topics
French companies | Adani Group | Adani protest

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Not re-evaluating investment in Adani companies, says TotalEnergies
Not re-evaluating investment in Adani companies, says TotalEnergies . Photo: Bloomberg

French energy giant TotalEnergies, which had in past years taken stakes in two Adani group listed firms, on Friday said it has not performed any re-evaluation of its holdings because of volatility in stock prices following allegations of fraud.

In a statement, the French firm said its investment in Adani group entities were undertaken in full compliance with the Indian laws and its own internal governance processes.

The company has a 37.4 per cent stake in Adani Total Gas Ltd and a 20 per cent holding in Adani Green Energy Ltd.

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 15:52 IST

`
