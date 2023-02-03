Zydus Lifesciences net profit rises 24.48% to Rs 622.9 cr in Dec quarter

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Friday reported a 24.48 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 622.9 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 500.4 crore in the same period last fiscal, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,362.3 crore, as against Rs 3,639.8 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 3,620.7 crore, as compared to Rs 3,096.3 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

In the third quarter, its business in India comprising formulations as well as consumer wellness registered revenues of Rs 1,643.6 crore, up 13 per cent, while the US formulations business registered revenues of Rs 1,925 crore, up 29 per cent from the year-ago period, the company said.

Emerging markets formulations business registered revenues of Rs 307.8 crore, up 15 per cent and Europe formulations business clocked revenues of Rs 70.5 crore, a growth of 4 per cent.

Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director, Sharvil Patel said, "With India formulations in a double-digit growth trajectory and US business continuing to build traction, portfolio execution will sustain growth momentum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 14:49 IST

