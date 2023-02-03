JUST IN
Zydus Lifesciences net profit rises 24.48% to Rs 622.9 cr in Dec quarter
Portion of Adani Group's capital expenditure is deferrable: Moody's
No immediate impact from Hindenburg on Adani firms' credit profiles: Fitch
Bank of Baroda reports highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 3,853 cr in Q3
DTH companies say they will raise prices gradually, not in one go: Report
Tata Sons exploring ways to get out of upper layer NBFC list: Report
No near term respite for Jubilant FoodWorks, stock down 11% over 2 sessions
Adani Enterprises shares removed from Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Ford Motor Co posts lower profit, issues downbeat outlook; shares drop
Adani group's bonds rally as billionaire moves to restore confidence
You are here: Home » Companies » News
No immediate impact from Hindenburg on Adani firms' credit profiles: Fitch
icon-arrow-left
Zydus Lifesciences net profit rises 24.48% to Rs 622.9 cr in Dec quarter
Business Standard

Portion of Adani Group's capital expenditure is deferrable: Moody's

Moody's also said the adverse developments relating to the Adani Group - rapid decline in market value of the group company's shares- will impact the group's ability to raise capital

Topics
Moody's ratings | Adani Group | Moody's

IANS  |  Chennai 

adani group
Photo: Bloomberg

Global credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Friday said a portion of Adani Group's planned capital expenditure is deferrable.

Moody's also said the adverse developments relating to the Adani Group - rapid decline in market value of the group company's shares- will impact the group's ability to raise capital.

In a note issued on Friday, Moody's said the credit ratings for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, and Adani Transmission Limited are underpinned by their regulated infrastructure businesses with long-term sales contracts, or their strong operating cash flows and dominant market position.

"Given the significant and rapid decline in the market equity values of the Adani Group companies following the recent release of a short-seller report highlighting governance concerns, our immediate focus is primarily on assessing the rated entities' overall financial flexibility, including their liquidity position and access to funding to support refinancing and ongoing growth initiatives," Moody's said.

"Nevertheless, these adverse developments are likely to reduce the group's ability to raise capital to fund committed capex or refinance maturing debt over the next 1-2 years. We recognise that a portion of the capex is deferrable, and the rated entities do not have significant maturing debt until FY2025," Moody's added.

--IANS

vj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Moody's ratings

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 14:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.