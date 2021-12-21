NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul eyes UK, India acquisitions

-
ALSO READ
I told Modi after he became PM, I'm an admirer of Indira Gandhi: Swraj Paul
Amid rains, road to Lord Balaji shrine in Tirumala shut, flight service hit
2nd Test: Fans at Lord's throw bottle corks at K L Rahul on Day 3
Lord Jagannath rath yatra commences in Gujarat with curfew enroute
SC rejects plea for annual pilgrimage to Lord Vitthal temple in Maharashtra
-
Leading London-based entrepreneur Lord Swraj Paul has revealed acquisition plans in the UK and India in the coming months, once the very dark times of the Omicron variant related COVID-19 surge abates.
The 90-year-old founder of Caparo Group said this week that his team had identified a few potential acquisitions, which will be finalised after site visits are made possible as COVID-hit travel eases up.
The focus will be on the company's strengths in the manufacturing sector, with businesses in the field of steel products under consideration.
In India, we have a presence in 20 states already, so the new acquisition will be wherever we find a steel friendly scenario, Paul told PTI.
In the UK, we are looking at new businesses related to the manufacture of industrial goods. Our expertise is in the field of steel products for cars, planes, railways, and my motto has always been to do what you know best, he said.
Asked about the time frame for these new buys, the House of Lords peer and billionaire businessman added: These are very dark times. We have had to close offices again amid the latest surge in COVID cases. So, it is about wait and watch, but not watch indefinitely.
Paul, among the richest men in the UK's annual Sunday Times Rich List' with an estimated fortune of GBP 2 billion, founded his first business in Huntingdon, England, in 1968. After a steel industry crisis around six years ago, Caparo Group's operations in the West Midlands were sold off after going into administration. The bulk of his company's operations are now in the US, India, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.
For the New Year, he has set his sights on the UK once again and is ideally on the lookout for a manufacturing business within 150 miles of London.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU