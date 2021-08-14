2nd Test: Fans at Lord's throw bottle corks at K L Rahul on Day 3

-
-
Fans threw bottle corks at India opener K.L. Rahul during the first sessions play on the third day of the second Test here at Lord's on Saturday.
Pictures of Rahul standing close to the boundary line and surrounded by bottle corks on the field emerged on social media as the first session drew to a close.
According to reports coming in from Lord's, the Indian players have complained to the umpires about the crowd's behavior.
Rahul, who is opening the innings alongside Rohit Sharma after regular openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal were ruled out due to concussion, had scored 129 in the first innings of the ongoing Test to help India post 364.
The 29-year-old Karnataka batsman had also scored 84 in the first innings of the first Test at Trent Bridge last week.
Skipper Virat Kohli was seen in a video clip asking Rahul to throw the corks back to the crowd.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is, however, yet to confirm the incident.
--IANS
kh/bsk
