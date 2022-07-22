NTPC board to consider proposal to raise Rs 12,000 cr via NCDs on Jul 29

-
-
State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday said its board will consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on July 29.
"The Board, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, shall also consider for the issue of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures ("Bonds/NCDs") up to Rs 12,000 Crore," a BSE filing said.
A meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held here on Friday, July 29, 2022, to inter-alia, consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, after these results are reviewed by the audit committee, it added.
