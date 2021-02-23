NTPC inks pact to buy GAIL's 25.1% stake in Ratnagiri Gas and Power

State-owned on Tuesday said it has signed a share purchase agreement to buy GAIL's 25.51 per cent stake in Pvt Ltd (RGPPL), which is commonly known as Dabhol project.

After the transaction is complete, would have 86.49 per cent stake in the RGPPL. Earlier in January, the company had announced acquiring 37.47 per cent stake in RGPPL from its lenders. Initially, and had 25.51 per cent stake each in the Dabhol project.

"NTPC Ltd has executed ahare purchase agreements with (India) Ld on February 23, 2021, for purchase of GAIL's share (25.51 per cent) in Pvt Ltd (RGPPL) and sale of NTPC's share (14.82 per cent) (on fully dilutive basis) in Konkan LNG Ltd (KLL)," according to a BSE filing.

It added that after transfer of shares as per the agreements, NTPC will exit from KLL, and NTPC's shareholding in RGPPL will stand at 86.49 per cent.

RGPPL was incorporated on July 8, 2005, and is promoted by NTPC Ltd and (India) Ltd. The company was set up to take over and revive the assets of Dabhol Power Company Project.

RGPPL owns an integrated power generation and re-gasified LNG facility. The power station is one of the India's large gas-based combined cycle power station.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)