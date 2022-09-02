JUST IN
Top headlines: RBI's Shaktikanta Das on bank capital, ITC m-cap and more
Quick commerce not just a fad, here to stay, says Jefferies report
NDTV open offer date 'indicative', subject to Sebi nod: Adani Enterprises
Steel prices in India to remain under pressure over near future: Icra
Peel Works to procure 100 EVs, replace delivery vehicle fleet to electric
Simpolo raises $66 million from Motilal Oswal and India SME-managed fund
SpiceJet likely to get funds under govt's credit guarantee scheme next week
Adani Green could replace Dr Reddy's in Sensex during December review
GMR Infra to raise Rs 6,000 crore for cities around three airports
Indian Oil raises Rs 2,500 cr in debt at interest lower than sovereign
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Top headlines: RBI's Shaktikanta Das on bank capital, ITC m-cap and more
Business Standard

Olectra gets order for 100 electric buses from Assam State Transport Corp

Olectra Greentech Limited said it has received a Letter of Award from Assam State Transport Corporations for 100 electric buses

Topics
electric buses | Assam | olectra BYD

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Olectra Greentech bus
Olectra Greentech bus

Olectra Greentech Limited on Friday said it has received a Letter of Award from Assam State Transport Corporations for 100 electric buses.

A press release from the firm said it is the first order bagged from North-Eastern states and the order is to be delivered over a period of nine months and shall be responsible for maintenance of these buses for a period of five years.

The value of these 100 Buses bupply would be approximately Rs 151 crore for Olectra.

K V Pradeep, Chairman and Managing Director, said, "We feel happy to get the first order from the North-Eastern states and Assam. With this order, our buses are running all the corners in India. Ours clocked over five crore kilometres on Indian roads, and reduced carbon emissions significantly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on electric buses

First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 19:39 IST

`
.