Olectra gets order for 100 electric buses from Assam State Transport Corp

-
ALSO READ
Olectra Greentech plans to raise Rs 800 crore via issuance of securities
Olectra Greentech launches heavy-duty electric truck trials
Olectra to supply 300 electric buses worth Rs 500 crore to Telangana
Delhi govt to procure 1,950 buses soon; 11k buses in city by 2024-end: CM
Assam HS Result 2022: Class 12 marks live at results.assam.nic.in
-
Olectra Greentech Limited on Friday said it has received a Letter of Award from Assam State Transport Corporations for 100 electric buses.
A press release from the firm said it is the first order bagged from North-Eastern states and the order is to be delivered over a period of nine months and shall be responsible for maintenance of these buses for a period of five years.
The value of these 100 Buses bupply would be approximately Rs 151 crore for Olectra.
K V Pradeep, Chairman and Managing Director, said, "We feel happy to get the first order from the North-Eastern states and Assam. With this order, our buses are running all the corners in India. Ours clocked over five crore kilometres on Indian roads, and reduced carbon emissions significantly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 19:39 IST