NTPC's 20 MW solar capacity begins commercial operation at Kawas in Gujarat

State-owned power giant on Saturday announced the beginning of commercial operation of the first part capacity of 20 MW out of 56 MW Kawas Solar PV Project in .

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, the first part capacity of 20 MW out of 56 MW Kawas Solar PV Project at Kawas, Gujarat, is declared on Commercial Operation from 00:00 Hrs of May 14, 2022," a filing said.

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of has reached 54,616.68 MW.

Further, the group installed and commercial capacity has touched 68,981.68 and 68,321.68 MW, respectively.

