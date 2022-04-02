Numaligarh Refinery presents interim dividend of Rs 95.63 cr to Assam govt

-
Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) on Saturday presented an interim dividend cheque of Rs 95.63 crore to the Assam government for the financial year 2021-22 for its equity stake of 26 per cent in the company.
The dividend cheque was presented to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by NRL Director (Technical) and Managing Director in-charge Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan presented in the presence of Industry Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Director (Finance) NRL Indranil Mittra, Independent Directors of NRL Board, S Lamare, Gagan Jain, Sudip Pradhan, Priyambada Keshri and other senior officials of the company at the state secretariat here, a company release said.
The Board of Directors of NRL had approved the payment of the second interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22 @ 50 per cent on the paid-up share capital of Rs 735.63 crore (i.e. Rs 5 per fully paid equity shares of Rs 10 each) to the shareholders based on the profit of the company up to the third quarter ending December 31, 2021.
Accordingly, the dividend payable to the Assam government against its 26 per cent shareholding amounts to Rs 95.63 crore.
The second interim dividend amounting to Rs 86.35 crore was paid to the state government on November 29, 2021.
The chief minister in a tweet said that he was glad to receive the second interim dividend cheque from the NRL's MD in-charge.
''An outcome of the historic Assam Accord, NRL is the engine of industrial growth in the state and our government is committed to its expansion. Considering the immense potential of the petroleum sector, the state government has already increased its stake in NRL to 26 per cent'', Sarma said.
