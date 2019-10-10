OECD proposes plan to tax Google, Netflix among other tech giants

The Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has proposed an overhaul in the taxation system for multinational companies. This move could force entities, including digital giants Google, Netflix, Facebook, and Amazon, to shell out taxes in countries where they do not have physical presence.

The consultation paper floated by the 36-member bloc will also affect India’s right to tax these companies. While the Central Board of Direct Taxes has lauded the general intent, it has also expressed reservations over certain provisions. The final agreement is expected by ...