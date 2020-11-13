Oil India makes natural gas discovery in Assam's Tinsukia

-
ALSO READ
Preparation on to cap damaged OIL well in Assam spewing gas for 78 days
Congress accuses Dharmendra Pradhan of ignoring oil well fire in Assam
No oil flow from Baghjan gas well site to water bodies, assures OIL
Govt to spend Rs 1.2 trn on oil, gas exploration and refineries in FY21
In a setback to ONGC, OIL, prices of domestic natural gas slashed by 25%
-
Oil India Ltd, the nation's second-largest state oil producer, on Friday said it has made a natural gas discovery at a well drilled in Tinsukia, Assam.
"The discovery will open up new areas for further oil and gas exploration in Assam and would help in enhancing the gas production with future appraisal and development activities," the company said in a statement.
Oil India Ltd (OIL) said well Dinjan-1 in Tinsukia petroleum mining lease (PML) in the upper Assam basin struck hydrocarbons.
The well encountered about 10 meters of hydrocarbon-bearing sands, it said.
On testing, it produced gas at the rate of 115,000 standard cubic meters per day.
OIL, whose majority of operations are concentrated in the north-east, did not indicate the reserves the discovery may hold.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU