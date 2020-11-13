Locked Amit Shah's account due to error, restored immediately: Twitter

-
Twitter on Friday stated that they had temporarily locked Union Home Minister Amit Shah's account "due to an inadvertent error" on November 12 and clarified that the decision was reversed immediately and the account restored.
However, after a while, they restored the account. "Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional," said a spokesperson of the microblogging site.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Twitter display picture was on Thursday removed by the microblogging site, in response to a "report from the copyright holder".
Clicking on Shah's Display Picture on his verified handle showed a blank page with the message: "Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder."
Twitter's copyright policy states: "In general, the photographer and not the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph.
