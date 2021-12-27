Oil India to set up green hydrogen plant at its oilfield in Assam's Jorhat

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: Hindustan Copper, Zomato, Wipro, HG Infra, telecom stocks
Adani vs Reliance: Stage is set for India's Green Energy Revolution
Hyundai Motor to invest in Solid Energy Systems, a next-gen battery company
Stocks to watch: Biocon, Hero Moto, Poonawalla Fin, TVS Motor, bank stocks
Stocks to Watch: RIL, SpiceJet, Rolta, Jindal Steel, banks, airline stocks
-
Oil India Ltd, the nation's second-largest state-owned oil explorer, is setting up a plant to manufacture green hydrogen at its Jorhat oilfield in Assam, the company said in a statement.
"To strengthen its bouquet of clean energy offerings", the company has initiated action for setting up a 100 kW green hydrogen plant at its Pump station-3 in Jorhat, it said.
The pilot plant will generate green hydrogen using AEM technology, it said without giving details. "This is a first of its kind project in the country."
Speaking on the occasion of the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony of the project, Pankaj Kumar Goswami, Director (Operations) said the hydrogen so generated will be blended with natural gas using the existing infrastructure.
Hydrogen being the cleanest form of energy is the latest focus area across the globe to satiate the rising energy needs. Green hydrogen is derived from water electrolysis using renewable energy like solar or wind.
Biomass-based hydrogen production technologies also qualify under the green category.
The government proposed the National Hydrogen Mission in the Union Budget 2021-22, initiating a hydrogen roadmap for the country.The mission was announced in August this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Under the Paris agreement (COP 21), by the year 2030, India is committed to reducing its greenhouse emissions by 33-35 per cent from the 2005 levels. This has necessitated finding alternative sources of cleaner energy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU