ONGC applies for mining license to discover oil fields in Samastipur, Buxar

-
ALSO READ
FIR against Tej Pratap Yadav for hiding property details in poll affidavit
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared on biharboard.ac.in: Know the toppers
Delhi transport dept extends driving, learner's licence validity by 2 mths
Citigroup applies for China securities license, to hire 100: WSJ report
-
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), citing possibility of crude oil fields in Buxar and Samastipur districts of Bihar, has applied for the petroleum exploration license before the state government.
As per officials, the state mining department has initiated the process to provide a license to the company for digging in these two districts.
Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, additional chief secretary cum commissioner of mining department said: "ONGC has filed the application for open area mining and we have initiated the process to provide a license. The company has also deposited fees along with initial survey reports of these two districts for the license."
"Under the provision of the mining department, we will provide a license for 4 years. There would also be a provision of extending it further," she said.
ONGC claimed 308.32 square km area of Ganga basin in Samastipur district and 52.1 square km area in the basin of Ganga river Buxar district "may have" oil fields.
"We have informed the administrative officials of both the districts," she said.
If ONGC would obtain the license for mining, it would initiate the process of analyzing the gravitational force and magnetic force of the surveyed areas using earthquake data recording techniques. If the results come positive, the discovery of crude oil will start soon.
Earlier in 2017-2018 also, ONGC had hinted about possibility of oil fields in Siwan, Purnea and Buxar districts. The company had installed a camp in Simri village and dug the soil in the basin of Ganga river Rajpur Kalan Panchayat and Raghunathpur. The samples were sent to a testing lab in Hyderabad, however it did not continued the exploration.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU