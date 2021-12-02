OYO ropes in former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar as strategic group advisor

-
Global travel technology platform OYO on Thursday announced the appointment of Rajnish Kumar, former Chairman of State Bank of India (SBI), as its strategic group advisor.
Kumar, who has spent over 40 years in the financial sector, will play a key role in advising OYO's management on short-term and long-term strategy, regulatory and stakeholder engagement and enhancing the brand of the company globally, the company said in a statement.
We are delighted to welcome Kumar as strategic group advisor. He is a veteran in the financial services sector and his leadership lessons and professionalism are an inspiration. His experience of digitisation and technology led initiatives for the customers is critical for us as we make a difference to our stakeholders' lives, OYO founder and chairman Ritesh Agarwal said.
He is currently on the boards of HSBC Asia Pacific, L&T infotech, Hero Motocorp and BharatPe.
