Ola has received 1 million reservations for its electric scooter: Aggarwal

(Reuters) - Indian ride-hailing company Ola has received 1 million reservations for its electric scooter, Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said on Thursday.
Ola's ambition was to make India a global electric vehicle hub, Aggarwal told the Reuters Next conference.
Ola, backed by Japan's Softbank Group, has a majority share of India's ride-hailing market.
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
