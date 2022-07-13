Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 19% in June as chip supply improves: SIAM

-
Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose by 19 per cent year-on-year in June on the back of improvement in semiconductor supplies, according to industry body SIAM.
As per the latest data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches to dealers stood at 275,788 units last month against 231,633 units in June 2021.
Similarly, total two-wheeler wholesales increased to 13,08,764 units last month compared to 10,60,565 units in the year-ago period.
Total three-wheeler sales grew to 26,701 units last month against 9,404 units in June 2021.
Sales across segments rose to 16,11,300 units in June from 13,01,602 units in the same month last year.
