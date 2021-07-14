Passenger vehicle dispatches rise to 2,31,633 units in June: SIAM

-
ALSO READ
Passenger vehicle sales in India up 11% to 2,76,554 units in January: SIAM
Passenger vehicle sales in India up 18% in February, shows SIAM data
Passenger vehicle sales dip 10% in April due to Covid led restrictions
Covid-19 pandemic washes out 6 years of growth in auto sales: SIAM data
Piaggio Vehicles reopens its two-wheeler dealerships across India
-
Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose to 2,31,633 units in June as compared with 1,05,617 units in the same month of 2020 which saw massive COVID-19 related disruptions.
As per Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two- wheeler dispatches from the companies to dealers stood at 10,55,777 units last month as against 10,14,827 units in June 2020.
Total three-wheeler sales however declined to 9,397 units last month as against 10,300 units in the same period last year.
Total sales across categories rose to 12,96,807 units last month as compared with 11,30,744 units in June 2020, SIAM noted.
In the first quarter of this fiscal year, total passenger vehicle dispatches rose to 6,46,272 units as compared with 1,53,734 units in April-June 2020-21.
Similarly, total two-wheeler wholesales stood at 24,03,591 units in the first quarter as against 12,94,509 units in the same period of last financial year.
Total commercial vehicle sales during April-June this fiscal year stood at 1,05,800 units as against 31,636 units in the same period of 2020-21.
Similarly, three-wheeler sales rose to 24,376 units this fiscal year as compared with 12,760 units in the first quarter of 2020-21.
Sales across the categories rose to 31,80,039 units in the first quarter as against 14,92,612 units.
Commenting on the sales data, SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa said many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) had to shut down their manufacturing plants during the period under review to make oxygen available for medical purposes.
The automakers also contributed towards augmenting oxygen supply to hospitals, supporting healthcare facilities and helping local communities, he added.
"Due to various lockdowns, many dealers could not operate, leading to subdued sales. Lately, with ease in restrictions, OEMs have carefully resumed operations in a phased manner," Ayukawa noted.
The Indian automobile industry is facing headwinds like steep increase in commodity prices, semiconductor shortage, and fear of a third COVID wave, he said.
"In such an uncertain environment, the industry is working hard to maximise production and sales while ensuring safety of our people and customers," he added.
SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon noted that domestic sales had dropped during the first quarter of the last fiscal year due to the nationwide lockdown induced by the first wave of the pandemic.
"This year too, in the first quarter sales were subdued due to the impact of COVID second wave," he added.
Menon said passenger vehicle segment registered sales of 6.46 lakh vehicles in the first quarter which is the lowest in the past seven years, barring April-June 2020-21.
Similarly, sales of commercial vehicles, two-wheelers were lowest in the last few years, he said.
"Three-wheeler segment was the worst-hit with sales of just about 24,000 units, which has been lowest in more than two decades, barring Q1 of FY 2020-21," he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU