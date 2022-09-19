Payment aggregator licence may open avenues beyond rail-ticketing for IRCTC

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) can now apply for a payment aggregator licence to the (RBI), and if approved, can enter the payments space with one of the country’s largest back-end databases of over 100 million users.



The ticket-booking arm of the secured an approval from the Registrar of Companies, NCT, Delhi, and Haryana to alter the Main Objects Clause of the Memorandum of Association and insert a new clause to act as a payment aggregator.



The decision was made at the recently concluded annual general meeting (AGM) of the company, upon the passage of a special resolution by the shareholders. currently has an in-house called I-PAY, which is the primary mode of transactions for ticket and package bookings through the web and mobile application.



The process to apply for a licence may also need the Ministry of Railways’ approval, which should be accorded swiftly, without any issues, sources said.



Under the Payment and System Settlement Act, the must authorise non-bank payment aggregators for them to operate.



According to the RBI’s guidelines, payment aggregators must have a net worth of Rs 15 crore by March 2021 and a net worth of Rs 25 crore by March 2023. And, they have to maintain a net worth of Rs 25 crore at all times thereafter.



While the current I-PAY platform allows booking of tickets, the upgrade to a payment aggregator will allow the platform to be used for a host of other services such as payment services for utility bills, fees and municipal taxes under the (BBPS) guidelines.



currently has a user base of 100 million users, with 80.2 million active users just in the last financial year, and 427 million ticket bookings over the same period.