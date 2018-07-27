PepsiCo spends Rs 20 million to put an end to social media digs at Kurkure

If you are not living under a rock, you must have come across posts, tweets, videos explaining how Kurkure, a popular snack from the stable of PepsiCo India, can catch fire easily, implying it contains plastic. PepsiCo India has now secured an interim 'John Doe' or ' Ashok Kumar' order from the Delhi High Court, which could put an end to the controversy — at least on social media.

From Twitter to YouTube, Facebook to Instagram, the order would entail deleting any such post maligning Kurkure and its maker. While this is the first instance of a company asking ...