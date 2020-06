PFC ends FY20 on a strong note, with loan sanctions of over Rs 1 trillion

State-owned financier (PFC) has ended financial year 2019-20 (April-March) on a strong note despite numerous challenges including outbreak of COVID 19.

The lending institution delivered a sound financial performance with loan sanctions of more than Rs 1 lakh crore along with Loan Disbursements of about Rs 68,000 Crore in the last financial year.

The highlight of the year was disbursement of Rs 11,000 crore in the last week of March 2020 despite the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Backed by strong IT infrastructure, managed this feat of sizeable disbursement even though the employees were working from home.

During the year, also registered 16 per cent growth in its standalone revenue while it managed 16bps reduction in cost of funds. The net NPAs of the company reduced to 3.8 per cent from 4.55 per cent.

Further, the Company registered a 10 per cent growth in its Loan Assets, 16 per cent bps reduction in cost of funds, and 16bps increase in Interest Spread. Further, during the fiscal, resolved two stressed projects - Rattan India Amrawati & GMR Chhattisgarh worth Rs 2,700 crore.

In spite of challenging environment, YOY Net Profit is comparable at Rs 6,788 crore for FY20 as against Rs 6,953 crore of FY19 excluding one-time impact of DTA due to change in corporate tax rate. Profit has also been impacted due to extraordinary exchange rate variation of 6 per cent in the last 45 days of FY20.

Financial highlights of FY2019-20 (Consolidated basis) include; 15 per cent Revenue Growth, 12 per cent Loan Asset Growth, Net NPAs reduced to 3.57 per cent from 4.20 per cent.

