JUST IN
PFC sanctions Rs 3,940 crore loan for Machilipatnam port in Andhra
NCLAT stays proceedings against BPTP as firm settles dispute with creditor
ABG Shipyard case: CBI files charge sheet against Rishi Agarwal, others
Air India leasing more planes to expand network, grow market share: CEO
Zomato to lay off 3% of its total workforce to reduce costs: Report
Air India to introduce premium economy class in some long haul flights: CEO
Top headlines: Draft personal data protection Bill, e-commerce fake reviews
India becomes e-sports gaming hub with Valorant, BGMI tournaments
Jindal Poly Films exploring sale of European arm, valued at $1 billion
Crypto exchange FTX's bankruptcy filing reveals staggering mismanagement
You are here: Home » Companies » News
NCLAT stays proceedings against BPTP as firm settles dispute with creditor
Business Standard

PFC sanctions Rs 3,940 crore loan for Machilipatnam port in Andhra

The estimated cost of the Machilipatnam port is Rs 5,253.89 crore. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation of Machilipatnam port works on December 21

Topics
Power Finance Corporation (PFC) | Andhra Pradesh government | Andhra Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Machilipatnam (AP) 

Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo

Power Finance Corporation has sanctioned a loan of Rs 3,940 crore for the construction of the Machilipatnam greenfield seaport, Lok Sabha MP V Balashowri said on Saturday.

The loan sanction letter has been sent to Machilipatnam Port Development Corporation Ltd, the MP told reporters here.

The estimated cost of the Machilipatnam port is Rs 5,253.89 crore. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation of Machilipatnam port works on December 21, he added.

He said that the authorities have started work for acquiring land for the construction of road-cum-rail connectivity for Machilipatnam port.

The R&B Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash and former minister and local MLA Perni Ventaramaiah and other officials visited Machilipatnam and Pedana for the land recently.

The Machilipatnam port will be constructed on nearly 4,000 acres in two phases as per the master plan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Power Finance Corporation (PFC)

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 23:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.