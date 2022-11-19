PFC sanctions Rs 3,940 crore loan for Machilipatnam port in Andhra

-
ALSO READ
Power Finance Corporation inks pact with JBIC for $220-million loan
PFC Q4 net profit rises nearly 10% to Rs 4,295 crore on higher revenues
PFC logs highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 5,229 cr on higher revenues
REC, PFC to provide Rs 8,520 crore finance for Buxar thermal power plant
Top Headlines: PFC as India's lead DFI; card-on-file tokenisation, and more
-
Power Finance Corporation has sanctioned a loan of Rs 3,940 crore for the construction of the Machilipatnam greenfield seaport, Lok Sabha MP V Balashowri said on Saturday.
The loan sanction letter has been sent to Machilipatnam Port Development Corporation Ltd, the MP told reporters here.
The estimated cost of the Machilipatnam port is Rs 5,253.89 crore. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation of Machilipatnam port works on December 21, he added.
He said that the authorities have started work for acquiring land for the construction of road-cum-rail connectivity for Machilipatnam port.
The R&B Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash and former minister and local MLA Perni Ventaramaiah and other officials visited Machilipatnam and Pedana for the land recently.
The Machilipatnam port will be constructed on nearly 4,000 acres in two phases as per the master plan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 23:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU