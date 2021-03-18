PG Electroplast to invest Rs 100 cr to expand its Ahmednagar plant

Electronic manufacturing services and plastic moulding service provider Ltd (PGEL) on Thursday announced investing Rs 100 crore in two years to expand its existing Ahmednagar plant.

The expansion will create over 600 jobs locally and enable the company to improve both its capabilities and capacities for manufacturing and other appliances, said PGEL in a statement.

Ahmednagar Unit is PGEL's largest campus for manufacturing The new campus will also house new capabilities of sheet metal and powder coating.

"The expansion will give a boost to the existing annual production capacities for both indoor units (IDUs) and outdoor units (ODUs) with the capacity for IDUs increasing from 0.6 million units to over 1.5 million units and the capacity for ODUs for 0.6 million units to over 1 million units of Air Conditioner Outdoor Units, it added.

