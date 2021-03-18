PG Electroplast to invest Rs 100 cr to expand its Ahmednagar plant

-
ALSO READ
PG Electroplast zooms 90% in 16 trading days, hits over two-year high
Air conditioners manufacturers commit to export target of 50% of sales
Consumer electronics shares gain as import of ACs with refrigerants banned
16 PLI projects get nod in Rs 10.5-trillion electronics manufacturing push
Africa needs to follow Singapore, Japan to become manufacturing hotspot
-
Electronic manufacturing services and plastic moulding service provider PG Electroplast Ltd (PGEL) on Thursday announced investing Rs 100 crore in two years to expand its existing Ahmednagar plant.
The expansion will create over 600 jobs locally and enable the company to improve both its capabilities and capacities for manufacturing Air Conditioners and other appliances, said PGEL in a statement.
Ahmednagar Unit is PGEL's largest campus for manufacturing air conditioners. The new campus will also house new capabilities of sheet metal and powder coating.
"The expansion will give a boost to the existing annual production capacities for both air conditioners indoor units (IDUs) and outdoor units (ODUs) with the capacity for IDUs increasing from 0.6 million units to over 1.5 million units and the capacity for ODUs for 0.6 million units to over 1 million units of Air Conditioner Outdoor Units, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU