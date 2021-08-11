PGCIL board approves Rs 425 crore fresh equity investment in EESL

-
ALSO READ
PGCIL net profit jumps nearly three-fold to Rs 5,998 cr in June quarter
Monetisation route is value-accretive, says PGCIL Chairman & MD K Sreekant
Betting on power: Insurers line up to invest in PGCIL and IndiGrid InvITs
EESL, Lemon Tree Hotels to implement energy conservation measures
Power Grid launches PGInvIT, could offer 18 more assets in future
-
State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) board has decided to infuse fresh equity up to Rs 425 crore in Energy Efficiency Services.
The Board of Directors of Power Grid has, in its 394th Meeting held on August 10, 2021, approved the proposal to infuse fresh equity up to Rs. 425 crore in Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a Joint Venture Company of Power Grid, NTPC, PFC and REC, a company statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU