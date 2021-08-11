PGCIL board approves Rs 425 crore fresh equity investment in EESL

State-owned Ltd (PGCIL) board has decided to infuse fresh equity up to Rs 425 crore in Energy Efficiency Services.

The Board of Directors of Power Grid has, in its 394th Meeting held on August 10, 2021, approved the proposal to infuse fresh equity up to Rs. 425 crore in Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a Joint Venture Company of Power Grid, NTPC, PFC and REC, a company statement said.

