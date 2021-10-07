Piramal Enterprises board approves scheme for pharma business demerger

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Group acquires DHFL for total consideration of Rs 34,250 cr
DHFL acquisition to see Piramal Enterprises sharpen its retail focus
Piramal Enterprises surges 15% in 2 days; DHFL hits 10% upper circuit
SC asks NCLAT to hear 63 moons plea against DHFL sale within two months
Will step down from Tata board if there's a conflict, says Ajay Piramal
-
Piramal Enterprises on Thursday said its board has approved a composite scheme of arrangement providing for the demerger of its pharmaceuticals business and simplification of the corporate structure to create two listed entities in financial services and pharmaceuticals. Piramal Enterprises said shareholders will be issued 4 shares in demerged entity for every 1 held in Piramal Enterprises.
The pharmaceuticals business will get demerged from Piramal Enterprises (PEL) and consolidated in Piramal Pharma, Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.
The amalgamation of PHL Fininvest with PEL will create a listed non-banking financial services entity, it added.
The merged housing finance company, post DHFL acquisition, will remain a 100 per cent subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, the filing said.
Shares of Piramal Enterprises were trading at Rs 2,924.45 per scrip on BSE, up 2.90 per cent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU