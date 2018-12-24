Piramal Enterprises to allot 25000 NCDs aggregating Rs 25 billion

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Piramal Enterprises Monday said it plans to raise Rs 25 billion by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The administrative committee of the company's board has approved allotment of 25000 secured redeemable NCDs having face value of Rs 1 million each, aggregating to Rs 25 billion on private placement basis, Piramal Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

These NCDs are proposed to be listed on wholesale debt market segment of NSE, it added.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises were trading at Rs 2,315.80 per scrip on BSE, up 1.13 per cent from the previous close.
First Published: Mon, December 24 2018. 13:55 IST

