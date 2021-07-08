Ecommerce giant Amazon's prime day sale on July 26 and 27

E-Commerce giant on



Thursday announced that its annual prime day sale will be held on July 26 and 27 in the country, during which there will be new launches from top brands and Small and Medium Businesses (SMB).

There will be over 300 new product launches from top Indian and global brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Wipro, Bajaj, Eureka Forbes, Adidas, and more available in India - first to Prime members.

Over a million artisans and weavers from Karigar, more than 680,000 women entrepreneurs from Saheli, 50,000 neighbourhood stores from local shops on and lakhs of other small sellers from all over India will be at Amazon Launchpad, a release said here.

One can explore more than 2,000 new product launches from SMBs across categories including electronics from Action Pro, fashion products from Navlik, grooming products, jewellery sets ,grocery, Khadi, handmade products from Shabari Emporium, and many more, it said.

This Prime Day, Prime members are in for a mega entertainment treat, as Prime Video announces the world premiere of much anticipated movies across multiple languages.

The stellar line-up includes Toofan (Hindi), Malik (Malayalam), Ikkat (Kannada), and Sarpatta Parambarai (Tamil), the release said.

