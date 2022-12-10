JUST IN
Air India close to signing deal for 150 Boeing 737 Max jets: Report
Top Headlines: Jet Airways' revival, fiscal deficit in Budget FY24 and more
YES Bank gets RBI nod to raise capital from Carlyle, Verventa Holdings
Srei CoC evaluates bids and finalisation likely in two-three days
Drug, medical services firm PharmEasy may lay off hundreds of employees
NDTV approves proposal to invite two Adani nominees on its board
Airtel allocates equity worth Rs 71 crore to foreign debt bond holders
Lenders purposely delaying Jet Airways revival: Jalan-Kalrock tells NCLT
There's upside potential in Cement sector as prices rise across regions
RCap assets' e-auction to kick off on Dec 19; base bid at Rs 5,300 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Air India close to signing deal for 150 Boeing 737 Max jets: Report
Business Standard

PM Relocations to invest Rs 150 cr to expand business: CEO Bhargava

The company is also expecting to double its revenues to over Rs 200 crore in the ongoing financial year, Bhargava told PTI in an interaction

Topics
Start-up revenue | investment plan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Relocations CEO, Aakanksha Bhargava
PM Relocations CEO Aakanksha Bhargava

Global relocation company PM Relocations (PMR) will invest up to Rs 150 crore over the next three years to expand its business, its CEO Aakanksha Bhargava has said.

The company is also expecting to double its revenues to over Rs 200 crore in the ongoing financial year, Bhargava told PTI in an interaction.

The Gurugram-based firm, which is into relocating commercial and housing spaces, had clocked Rs 100 crore in 2021-22.

On the company's investment plan, the CEO said: "We will invest up to Rs 150 crore over the next three years to expand our business".

The amount will be utilised to upgrade technology, set up the physical infrastructure and towards marketing and branding purposes, she said.

"It will be our own funding. We are not going to raise it from the market," the CEO added.

According to Bhargava, her firm has helped relocate more than 5,000 households within India and 8,000 families abroad in the last 15 years.

The company has recently introduced new business verticals like relocating commercial and business spaces, she said.

The company is further planning to foray into end-to-end relocation of pets service as well, Bhargava noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Start-up revenue

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 13:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.