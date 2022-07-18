Porsche India sales up two folds at 378 units in first half of 2022

-
Luxury carmaker Porsche India on Monday reported an over two-fold jump in sales at 378 units in the first half of 2022.
The company had posted sales of 173 units in January-June period last year. The arrival of Porsche's all-electric Taycan and a strong desire for SUVs carried the momentum through the first half of the year with 167 Cayenne and 125 Macan accounting for 77 per cent of all sales, Porsche India said in a statement.
This was followed by the Taycan with 37 units, while the 911 Coup recorded 27 units and the family-sized limousine Panamera accounted for 19 sales, it added.
The figures are an encouraging sign that the industry is recovering with demand for high-end sports cars returning to pre-pandemic levels, Porsche India Brand Director Manolito Vujicic said.
"July marks 10 years of Porsche India serving this region and there's no better way to acknowledge this than with our best ever half-year sales performance for the first half of 2022," he added.
Vujicic further said,"With the continued push towards electrification, we are heartened to see strong demand for the Taycan from day one, making it our third best-seller so far this year."
Porsche India said it delivered more cars between January to June this year than the individual full year figures from 2018, 2019 and 2020. In 2021, the company recorded its best year with sales of 474 units.
