Power Grid's Q4 net rises 18% to Rs 4,156 cr, declares interim dividend

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Saturday posted about 18 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,156.44 crore for the March 2022 quarter, backed by higher income.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,526.23 crore in the year-ago quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during January-March increased to Rs 11,067.94 crore compared to Rs 10,816.33 crore recorded in the corresponding period of FY21.

The expenses during the quarter were at Rs 6,715.21 crore as against Rs 6,208.39 crore a year ago.

The board of the company has also declared interim dividend of Rs 12.50 per share for financial year 2021-22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, May 21 2022. 19:34 IST

