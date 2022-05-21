Power Grid's Q4 net rises 18% to Rs 4,156 cr, declares interim dividend

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
News Corp says it was hacked; believed to be linked to China
Indian Oil Corp to supply fuels to Sri Lanka in 4-5 month deal
Shipping Corp says war in Ukraine needs to abate for stake sale to move
Quess Corp's consolidated PAT doubles to Rs 89 cr in December quarter
-
State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Saturday posted about 18 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,156.44 crore for the March 2022 quarter, backed by higher income.
The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,526.23 crore in the year-ago quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) said in a BSE filing.
Its total income during January-March increased to Rs 11,067.94 crore compared to Rs 10,816.33 crore recorded in the corresponding period of FY21.
The expenses during the quarter were at Rs 6,715.21 crore as against Rs 6,208.39 crore a year ago.
The board of the company has also declared interim dividend of Rs 12.50 per share for financial year 2021-22.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU