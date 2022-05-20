Amara Raja Batteries Q4 profit dips 47.8% at Rs 98.85 cr, revenue up 3.7%

-
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 47.80 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 98.85 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 189.38 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
However, its revenue from the operations was up 3.72 per cent at Rs 2,180.96 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 2,102.61 crore in the year-ago period.
Its total expenses were at Rs 2,064.13 crore in the March quarter of FY 2022.
"We are steadfast in our longterm strategy of Energy and Mobility leadership, and are building upon our strength to expand our global footprint for the lead-acid battery business, while at the same time making very good progress in the viable new energy technologies space," Amara Raja Batteries CMD Jayadev Galla said.
The company's board of the directors recommended a final dividend of 50 paise per equity share (representing 50 per cent) on face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2021-22.
"This dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share (representing 400 per cent) declared by the board on November 12, 2021," it said.
Shares of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd on Friday closed 3.01 per cent up at Rs 529.10 apiece on BSE.
