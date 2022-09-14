JUST IN
Business Standard

Power Ministry pitches PFC as India's lead DFI for energy transition

Power min writes to FinMin, pitching PFC as lead agency for energy transition funding

Topics
Power ministry | Power Finance Corporation (PFC) | Development finance institutions

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
PM Modi during COP-26 (Conference of Parties -26) in Glasgow 2021 had announced that India will be a net carbon zero economy by 2070. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The Union power ministry has moved a proposal to grant Power Finance Corporation (PFC) the status of a development financial institution (DFI), according to sources in the know. The objective behind the move is to enable PFC to steer global climate funding and net zero investment in the country.

First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 06:15 IST

