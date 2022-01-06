Power PSUs capital expenditure rises 47% to Rs 40,395 crore

-
ALSO READ
Govt permits 100% FDI in oil PSUs approved for strategic disinvestment
Sun TV Q2 PAT rises 18% to Rs 395.5 cr; declares interim dividend of Rs 2.5
Public float exemption for PSUs to have riders in privatisation push
Reliance Industries spends Rs 922 cr to top CSR expenditure chart in FY21
Capex growth by states to be slower than target for FY22: CRISIL
-
Central Public Sector Enterprises under the Ministry of Power have increased capital expenditure during the first nine months of the current financial year to Rs 40395.34 crore, which is 47 per cent higher when compared with the corresponding period of 2020-21, the government data showed on Thursday.
The total capital expenditure (capex) target for the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) under the Ministry of Power for the financial year 2021-22 stands at Rs 50,690.52 crore.
In the first nine months (April-December 2021) CPSEs have collectively met 80 per cent of the capex target of 2021-22, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.
The top performers among the power sector CPSEs include PowerGrid Corporation (90.6 per cent), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (90.19 per cent), National Thermal Power Corporation (86.5 per cent) and THDC India Limited (85.38 per cent).
"The Ministry of Power has laid a strong emphasis on accelerating the pace the capital expenditure of the power sector projects. Regular monitoring and reviews are held to resolve issues hindering the implementation of the projects," the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU