JUST IN
PowerGrid InvIT Q3 net dips 6% to Rs 216 cr, income declines to Rs 331 cr
PNB Housing Q3 net rises 43% to Rs 269 cr; retail loan asset grows 6.6%
SBI Card Q3 profit rises 32% to Rs 509 crore, GNPA declines to 2.22%
Sunteck Realty's sales bookings rise 12% to Rs 396 crore on better demand
Price hikes, top-end car sales drive Maruti Q3 net up 130% to Rs 2,391 cr
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Q3 profit falls 58% to Rs 228 crore
Colgate-Palmolive Q3 net dips 4% to Rs 243 cr, income rises to Rs 1,302 cr
IIFL Securities December quarter profit after tax down 25% to Rs 64 crore
Maruti Suzuki's net profit in Q3FY23 more than doubles, revenue up 25%
Tata Communications Q3 net flat at Rs 394 cr; revenue rises to Rs 4,528 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Venture capital investments in Indian start-ups plunge 38% in 2022: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PowerGrid InvIT Q3 net dips 6% to Rs 216 cr, income declines to Rs 331 cr

The consolidated net profit was Rs 232.63 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a BSE filing showed

Topics
PowerGrid | Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Power grid, discom
Photo: Bloomberg

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust on Tuesday reported a more than six per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 216.82 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

The consolidated net profit was Rs 232.63 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a BSE filing showed.

The total income also declined to Rs 331.06 crore in the quarter from Rs 342.18 crore a year ago.

"The Board of Directors of Powergrid Unchahar Transmission Ltd the Investment Manager to Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT), also approved declaration of distribution of Rs three per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, comprising Rs 2.01 per unit as interest, Rs 0.43 per unit as a taxable dividend, Rs 0.25 per unit as an exempt dividend, Rs 0.30 per unit as repayment of SPV Debt and Rs 0.01 per unit as treasury income.

"Record date for the distribution to the unitholders will be Monday, January 30, 2023, and the payment of distribution will be made on or before Wednesday, February 8, 2023," as per the filing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PowerGrid

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 17:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.