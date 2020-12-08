Practo's telemedicine subscription plans record 250% growth in 6 months

Leading digital healthcare platform on Thursday announced that its health plans have grown by over 250 per cent in the last six months.

Launched early this year, health plans have touched the lives of more than 1.2 lakhs people across individual and corporate customers, in this short span of time. The company is targeting a 10 times growth in Plus subscribers over the next year.

While most of the health plan users are from metro cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, there has been a growth of 30 times in the number of users from non-metro cities like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow.

"It's encouraging to see how patients are getting more and more aware and appreciative of this new way of accessing healthcare," Siddhartha Nihalani, VP - Product Growth, Practo, said in a statement.

"Health Plans are a great way of making more mainstream, and we're very bullish on both its relevance and growth, over the coming months and years," Nihalani added.

There are more than 20,000 plus doctors from over 21 specialities on the Plus health plan network. With an ETA of about 120 seconds, health plan patients get priority access and can connect with doctors on text, call or video, 24 hrs a day, 7 days a week.

According to the company, millennials account for 60 per cent of the health plan users, the majority of whom consult for the elders in the family.

The second most active user group include those who have chronic health conditions and those who live in remote locations

The most consulted speciality includes General physician, Gynecology, Pediatrics, Dermatology, ENT and sexology, wherein a typical user consults these doctors up to four times a month

The company revealed that out of all the users, 50 per cent users are new/first time users of health plans.

