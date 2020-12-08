Practo's telemedicine subscription plans record 250% growth in 6 months

-
ALSO READ
Lockdown or no lockdown, telemedicine is here to stay, say doctors
500% spike in online medical consultation under lockdown: Practo report
Practo is looking to scale faster riding on Covid-19, says CEO Shashank ND
Gland Pharma's Rs 6,480-crore IPO gets 4% subscription on first day
Jio announces JioPostpaid Plus plans with free OTT apps subscription & more
-
Leading digital healthcare platform Practo on Thursday announced that its telemedicine health plans have grown by over 250 per cent in the last six months.
Launched early this year, Practo health plans have touched the lives of more than 1.2 lakhs people across individual and corporate customers, in this short span of time. The company is targeting a 10 times growth in Plus subscribers over the next year.
While most of the health plan users are from metro cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, there has been a growth of 30 times in the number of users from non-metro cities like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow.
"It's encouraging to see how patients are getting more and more aware and appreciative of this new way of accessing healthcare," Siddhartha Nihalani, VP - Product Growth, Practo, said in a statement.
"Health Plans are a great way of making telemedicine more mainstream, and we're very bullish on both its relevance and growth, over the coming months and years," Nihalani added.
There are more than 20,000 plus doctors from over 21 specialities on the Practo Plus health plan network. With an ETA of about 120 seconds, health plan patients get priority access and can connect with doctors on text, call or video, 24 hrs a day, 7 days a week.
According to the company, millennials account for 60 per cent of the health plan users, the majority of whom consult for the elders in the family.
The second most active user group include those who have chronic health conditions and those who live in remote locations
The most consulted speciality includes General physician, Gynecology, Pediatrics, Dermatology, ENT and sexology, wherein a typical user consults these doctors up to four times a month
The company revealed that out of all the users, 50 per cent users are new/first time users of telemedicine health plans.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU