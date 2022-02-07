Pradip Shah, ex-consultant to World Bank, appointed Pfizer India chairman

-
Pfizer India on Monday appointed Pradip Shah as the chairman of its board following the resignation of R A Shah on February 3.
Announcing the appointment, S Sridhar, the managing director of the company, said with Pradip Shah's elevation as the chairman, the firm will work closely with him on matters of strategic importance. He had earlier been contributing the board for many years as a financial expert.
He also thanked the outgoing chairman Shah.
Pradip Shah is the ex-managing director and a founding member of Crisil. Prior to founding Crisil, he assisted in founding HDFC in 1977.
He has also served as a consultant to USAID, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank. He is a director with several reputed companies and also a member of various prestigious committees/commissions. He is currently the chairman of IndAsia Fund Advisors.
He holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School, and is a chartered accountant and a cost accountant.
