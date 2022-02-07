Agri-tech firm Gramophone plans to double headcount to 1,000 in 6-8 months

-
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh in 2021: Baghel govt faced Naxal violence, protests by tribals
Govt directs agri-machine makers, dealers to sell at same price: MoS agri
Rajasthan asks Chhattisgarh for coal blocks development for energy security
Chhattisgarh CM in Delhi, likely to meet Congress high command
Chhattisgarh Cong crisis: MLAs arrive in Delhi, meet state party in-charge
-
Full-stack agri-tech company Gramophone on Monday said it is planning to nearly double its headcount in the next 6-8 months on the back of growing demand.
The company whose current employee strength is over 450 is planning to add over 300 professionals across technology, product, operations and marketing in the next six-eight months, Gramophone said in a statement.
Gramophone co-founder and CEO Tauseef Khan said, "Building a successful full-stack agritech business requires a massive deployment of technology as well as a layer of data science that provides granular insights on how we can be more frugal and effective across these stacks."
He added that given the massive momentum, the company is witnessing on the business front as well as its expansion plans. "We are looking to hire top of the line talent across our technology, product, and marketing teams."
The company is also looking to hire key CXO and vice-president level positions and is scouting for senior industry leaders, who can be the anchors as Gramophone moves to the next orbit of growth, Khan added.
Gramophone, which currently serves over 12 lakh farmers, is operational in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the company aims to expand its operations across three more states in the next 12 months.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU