JUST IN
Vedanta seeking $1 bn from global banks to refinance old debt, say sources
Google rolls out PDF drawing, highlighting tools on cloud service Drive
RBI slaps Rs 3.06 cr penalty on Amazon Pay (India) for violation of norms
Apple blocks email app BlueMail that uses ChatGPT technology; know why here
India Inc commits Rs 11.87 trn to Andhra on Day-1 of investor summit
Reliance to set up 10 gigawatt solar energy project in AP: Mukesh Ambani
Google Keep's new feature lets users pin notes to home screen on Android
Vistara starts Mumbai-Dammam flight; second Saudi destination after Jeddah
After Bajaj Allianz, New India Assurance gets into surety bonds business
In a bid to rationalise costs, Swiggy sells cloud kitchen business
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Vedanta seeking $1 bn from global banks to refinance old debt, say sources
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Primus to add 2,000 units to senior living residences; enters Mumbai market

Senior living residences and retirement communities focused company Primus on Friday said it looks to add 2,000 units to its senior living residences as it enters the Mumbai market

Topics
Mumbai | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

housing, real estate, luxury
Representative Image

Senior living residences and retirement communities focused company Primus on Friday said it looks to add 2,000 units to its senior living residences as it enters the Mumbai market.

The entry into the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) makes it the fourth metropolis after Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune.

In a release, Primus said that it currently has over 700 units spread in three metro cities. With the entry into Mumbai, the company hopes to add another 450 units to its tally, taking the total units of senior living residences to 1,150 along with a pipeline of an additional 900 units.

Southern cities account for a major share of the senior living market in the country.

The entry of Primus into the Mumbai market will give a thrust and improve the footprint of senior living as a housing segment in the western region of the country, the company said.

The hotbeds of retirement communities are mostly from the south with cities such as Coimbatore, Bangalore, Chennai leading the pack and the north is dominated by Delhi-NCR, Dehradun, followed by Pune which is the most sought-after retirement destination in western part of the country.

Adarsh Narahari, Managing Director, Primus Senior Living, said, "We are delighted to offer our services to the elderly in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. There is a deep understanding of the benefits of living in a retirement community and the changing mindset of new India has propelled our growth.

"Lack of quality healthcare, safety, boredom, managing household help and cooking everyday are some of the key inconveniences we solve. Through a combination of technology, trained staff and standardised processes we are able to help elders improve their quality of life and focus on their passions."

The total elderly population is expected to grow from 116 million to 170 million, a 40 per cent growth by 2030. Overall population growth rate indicates that the senior population will grow at a much faster rate at 3.8 per cent versus 2 per cent of overall population, the company said.

Demand for senior living facilities is hugely untapped in India; a growing formal demand of over 3,20,000 units against planned supply of only 20,000 units.

A perceptible shift has been observed in the living pattern of seniors. Over 60 per cent seniors live on their own with less than 40 per cent are above 65 years of age living in joint families; this trend is expected to decline even further, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mumbai

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 18:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.