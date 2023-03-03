RBI slaps Rs 3.06 cr penalty on Amazon Pay (India) for violation of norms

The on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of over Rs 3.06 crore on (India) Private Limited for non-compliance with certain provisions related to Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) and Know Your Customer (KYC) direction.

"It was observed that the entity was non-compliant with the directions issued by on KYC requirements," the said in a statement.

The had issued a notice to (India) advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions.

"After considering the entity's response, RBI concluded that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty," it said.

The central bank, however, added the penalty is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the (India) with its customers.

Amazon Pay is the digital payment arm of e-commerce giant Amazon.

