RBI slaps Rs 3.06 cr penalty on Amazon Pay (India) for violation of norms

-
ALSO READ
RBI imposes penalty on 13 cooperative banks for breaching regulatory norms
RBI imposes penalty of Rs 13.9 lakh on Mynd Solutions for non-compliance
Sebi imposes Rs 6 lakh penalty on MCX in data entry norms case
Sebi penalises PMIA, directors for Rs 28 lakh for violating market norms
Indian app developers hail CCI penalty on Google as 'collective victory'
-
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of over Rs 3.06 crore on Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited for non-compliance with certain provisions related to Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) and Know Your Customer (KYC) direction.
"It was observed that the entity was non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on KYC requirements," the RBI said in a statement.
The RBI had issued a notice to Amazon Pay (India) advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions.
"After considering the entity's response, RBI concluded that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty," it said.
The central bank, however, added the penalty is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the Amazon Pay (India) with its customers.
Amazon Pay is the digital payment arm of e-commerce giant Amazon.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 17:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU