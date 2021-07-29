Punjab & Sind Bank reports first quarter net profit at Rs 174 crore

-
State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 173.85 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
The bank had posted a net loss of Rs 116.89 crore a year ago. Sequentially, it had registered a net profit of Rs 160.79 crore in the March 2021 quarter.
The total income of the bank during Q1FY22 rose to Rs 2,039.61 crore from Rs 1,954.39 crore in Q1FY21, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Provisions for bad loans and contingencies for the quarter fell to Rs 77.30 crore from Rs 382.56 crore in the year-ago period.
The bank's asset quality showed an improvement and the gross non-performing assets (NPAs or bad loans) came down to 13.33 per cent of the gross advances as of June 30, 2021, against 14.34 per cent a year ago.
In absolute value, the net NPAs stood at Rs 9,054.96 crore, up from Rs 8,848.06 crore.
The net NPAs ratio fell to 3.61 per cent (Rs 2,206.70 crore), from 7.57 per cent (Rs 4,326.41 crore).
The bank said it has kept the account of Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL) as standard, in accordance with the Supreme Court order and RBI guidelines.
The bank has not treated an outstanding of Rs 166.63 crore towards DAMEPL as NPA, it said. It has held the provisions of Rs 92.24 crore against this, higher than the required Rs 49.59 crore.
The provision coverage ratio of the bank stood at 84.22 per cent as of June 30, 2021, and the liquidity coverage ratio at 215.52 per cent.
Shares of the bank jumped 4.37 per cent to close at Rs 20.30 apiece on BSE.
