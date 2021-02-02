PVR raises Rs 800 cr from investors via qualified institutional placement

-
ALSO READ
Near-term uncertainty in demand, costs to keep PVR stock under pressure
PVR December quarter net loss narrows by three-fourth to Rs 49 crore
Alternative investment funds get partial relief as Sebi relaxes norms
Debt alternative investment funds investors lower return expectations
Sometimes selling winners makes sense
-
Multiplex operator PVR Ltd has raised Rs 800 crore by issuing shares to a set of investors through qualified institutional placement (QIP).
The QIP witnessed an allotment of over 55.55 lakh equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at a price of Rs 1,440 apiece.
"The fund raise committee of the company... approved the issue and allotment of 55,55,555 equity shares to eligible QIBs at the issue price of Rs 1,440 per equity share, aggregating to approx Rs 800 crore," PVR said in a regulatory filing late on Monday night.
PVR said the issue opened on January27, 2021 and closed on February 1, 2021.
Shares of the company were trading 0.29 per cent higher at Rs 1,529.30 a piece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU